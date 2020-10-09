BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is currently working an incident involving two individuals who have been found deceased on County Road 95, south of Elberta.
They say The Elberta Police Department received a call for service regarding two subjects laying in the roadway on County Road 95 near Fitzpatrick Road. Patrol units responded and determined that the two subjects were deceased. The area where the subjects were located is near the Elberta and Orange Beach Police Department’s jurisdictional line.
The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit was requested to investigate these deaths. This investigation is in the early stages, but officials have determined this is a homicide. They are actively working to identify the victims and follow leads.
This incident is isolated and there are no known threats in the area. We are asking the public to avoid this area as we investigate the crime scene.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident you are urged to contact the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit at 251-972-8589 251-9370202
