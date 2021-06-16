A man is dead after a workplace shooting in Baldwin County Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021. Deputies said two employees Forty four year-old Marcus Stallworth and and Forty five year-old Yaphet Hunter got into an altercation at Friendship Road Dirt Pit when Stallwort pulled a gun and shot Yaphet Hunter. The suspect was still on the loose Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the dirt pit, operated by Friendship Materials, LLC just before 10 a.m. after a call for shots fired. When they arrived, they said they found Yaphet Hunter suffering from gunshot wounds in the work yard.

“This was some sort of dispute between the two employees and again, unfortunately this man was shot during the dispute,” said Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

An air ambulance was called in, but the victim died at the scene. Investigators said the suspect fled the scene.

Deputies said the entire incident was captured on security cameras at the business and there were several witnesses. A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified described what she heard.

“I heard six shots and I was in the kitchen washing dishes when I heard the ambulance and the Sheriff’s Department come through,” she recalled. “That’s when I come out the front door.”

Investigators said the altercation was an isolated incident between the victim and suspect and don’t believe anyone living nearby was ever in any danger.

Colby Cooper with Friendship Materials, LLC released the following statement…

“We mourn the loss of life that occurred today because of a heinous act committed at Friendship Materials in Daphne, Alabama, by an unaffiliated individual. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and those affected by this tragedy. We are grateful to the medical and law enforcement first responders who worked hard to try and save the victim’s life and those committed to the ongoing investigation.”

Deputies are hoping to learn what led to this act of violence.

“We just don’t know exactly what happened, so again, that will be part of the investigation, to figure out what started it,” Cadenhead said.

Investigators found the car in which their suspect was last seen in Mobile. They said it was being driven by another witness to the shooting. Deputies said the suspect was dropped off Wednesday morning in downtown Mobile.

Forty four year-old Marcus Stallworth is currently wanted for Murder. Stallworth may still be armed with a handgun. Anyone with information is urged to contact local law enforcement or the U.S. Marshals Service in Mobile.

Marcus Stallworth is known to frequent the Maryvale area of Mobile and the Prichard area.