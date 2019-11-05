Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday arrested Russel "Rusty" Thomas of Daphne on the charge of theft of property in the third degree.
According to the BCSO, the arrest occurred just days after it was reported to the agency that Thomas was hired to build a fence in the Magnolia Springs Community, but after receiving a $1,400 deposit he did not return to complete the job.
The victim waited over a month for Thomas to make good on his promise to complete the job, but Thomas stopped responding to the victim’s text messages, according to the Sheriff's Office.
BCSO says it is continuing to investigate the business practices of Thomas.
A BCSO news release states, "Thomas owns and operates a fence and welding company under the business names Thomas Gates, Thomas Welding, and Southern Haulers. We believe that there may be other victims who provided payment to Thomas without receiving any goods or services."
Thomas is being held at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center on a $1,000 bond. Thomas was also arrested on a warrant for similar charges in Jackson County, Mississippi.
If you have entered into an agreement with Thomas and you have not received repayment or a completed project, you are asked to contact Investigator Pilkington at 251-972-8589.
