BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Stephen Heaton, 52 years old, of Foley, Alabama.
Heaton has not been seen or heard from by family members since early February 2021.
Heaton does not have a phone or any known vehicles.
If you have any information, please contact Corporal Justin Correa with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 972-8589 opt.9 then opt.5. or the Communications Division at (251 )937-0202
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.