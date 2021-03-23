BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Stephen Heaton, 52 years old, of Foley, Alabama.

Heaton has not been seen or heard from by family members since early February 2021.

Heaton does not have a phone or any known vehicles.

If you have any information, please contact Corporal Justin Correa with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 972-8589 opt.9 then opt.5. or the Communications Division at (251 )937-0202