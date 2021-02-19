UPDATE: BCSO was unable to locate and has currently called off the search for Jason G. Kuykendall.
If anyone has seen an individual fitting this description in that area, you are urged to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Jason G. Kuykendall, who is wanted for multiple felony warrants.
He is wanted for fleeing, DUI, and fraud.
Kuykendall is a white male and he was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.
According to BCSO, he is believed to be on foot in the Buzbee Road area in Spanish Fort.
There is no further information at this time.
