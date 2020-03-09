The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office tells FOX10 News the death of a young child Friday near Thompson Trailer Park on Keller Road appears to be an accident.
The driver told investigators they didn’t even realize they’d hit the girl, BCSO says.
Authorities say we can expect more information to be released later today.
