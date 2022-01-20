BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) --The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office seized 116 pounds of ICE methamphetamine worth about $500,000 in a vehicle being carried on a car hauler.
According to the BCSO, a deputy assigned to the Special Operations Unit noticed irregularities about a 2003 Ford Expedition being transported on a car carrier with an Illinois tag and stopped the carrier on eastbound Interstate 10 near the 54-mile marker.
A search of the Expedition turned up the drugs in the factory voids within the vehicle which was being shipped from Los Angeles to Orlando.
Authorities seized the drugs and the Expedition.
The driver of the car hauler was released.
Authorities continue to investigation the origin of the drugs
