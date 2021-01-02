SPANISH FORT Ala (WALA) The Baldwin County Sheriff's office along with several other law enforcement agencies are investigating a crime scene in Meaher State Park.
According to officials with BCSO the investigation started after a body was discovered in the waters south of a boat launch near Meaher State Park.
No other information has been released.
