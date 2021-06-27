BALDWIN COUNTY Ala, (WALA) The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of an accident that resulted in a fatality on Saturday.

According to officials with BCSO one person was killed and several others were injured in an accident involving an ATV. The accident happened in the 41000 block of County Road 86 near the Crossroads Community.

The name of the person killed in the accident has not been released pending notification of the next of kin. According to officials the people who were injured were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries and their condition are not known.