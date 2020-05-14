BCSO investigating death of 1-month-old girl

BALDWIN C0., Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into the death of a one-month-old child.
Deputies say the child’s parents called 911 at 7:30 Thursday morning, May 14, 2020 after discovering the baby girl unresponsive. Emergency medical crews performed CPR at the scene but weren’t able to revive the child. Investigators say the child had been in a “sleeper” in the bedroom along with the parents overnight.
The home is off County Road 10 near Highway 59 south of Foley.
Investigators say because of the age of the child, they’re treating the death as suspicious and a full investigation is underway.
Deputies say several other adults and a three-year-old child were also living inside the rental home. Most of them are related to one another.
Investigators are interviewing everyone living inside the home in an attempt to learn the circumstances leading up to the infant’s death. They say the direction the investigation takes will depend largely on the cause of death which will be determined by the AL Department of Forensic Science in Mobile.
