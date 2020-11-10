BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --BCSO is asking for assistance in locating 60 year old Ricky Clark.
Clark left his family's residence in Belforest around noon yesterday.
He is described as a white male wearing jeans, a black sweatshirt and blue adidas shoes.
Clark was possibly seen today near the Burger King in Daphne.
If anyone sees Ricky Clark or has information on his whereabouts, please contact Sheriff’s Communications at 251-937-0202 or 911.
