BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --BCSO is requesting the public’s help locating the following stolen property:
On October 10, 2020, the vehicle pictured was involved in the theft of a 2005 18’ black utility trailer carrying a John Deer tractor.
The vehicle appears to be a Ford F350 dually. It is brown or maroon in color with an Alabama plate.
The tractor is a John Deere 332E outfitted with a front-end loader and bush hog. The property was stolen from the Elsanor Community in Baldwin County.
If you have any information regarding this case, contact Sgt. Michael Walker at 251-972-8589 or Sheriff’s Communications at 251-937-0202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.