BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A death investigation is underway in Baldwin County after a man and his dog were found deceased inside a boat on the Bon Secour River, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the location Wednesday afternoon after employees from a nearby business reported the man dead following a welfare check. They had not seen the 50-year-old man in weeks, said BCSO Capt. Clint Cadenhead.

The boat was anchored on the river, and the bodies of the man and the dog were inside, according to Cadenhead.

Deputies don't know how long the man and the dog were inside the boat. At this time, foul play is not suspected.

The coroner will continue to investigate and an autopsy will take place in Mobile, according to the BCSO.

Release of the man’s name is pending notification of next of kin.