BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A man is dead after opening fire early Wednesday morning on two Baldwin County sheriff's deputies, authorities say.
According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, two deputies on patrol in the Perdido community contacted a suspicious person walking on County Road 47 at McCoy Road.
While in the process of attempting to identify the person, he produced a gun and fired at deputies, the BCSO says. Deputies returned fire killing the suspect.
No deputies were injured during the gunfire exchange, the agency says.
Officials are not yet releasing the name of the suspect nor the names of the deputies.
The case is being investigated by the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit.
