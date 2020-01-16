UPDATE: The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning released the following information:
On 1/15/19 around 8:30 PM, Deputies responded to the area of Hwy. 90 and Champion Paper Rd. in Seminole, AL. Deputies located a male shot in the chest. The victim stated he was robbed and shot by a known suspect. The victim was able to provide vehicle and suspect information to the Deputies. The information was passed on to Escambia S.O. to be on the look out for the stolen vehicle. Escambia County Deputies intercepted the vehicle on Michigan Ave. in Pensacola and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect fled in the vehicle and led Deputies on a car chase that ended near Fairfield Dr. The suspect, Robert Rodriguez, was arrested and transported to the hospital. A rifle was located in the stolen vehicle. Rodriguez faces multiple charges in Escambia County and has pending charges in Baldwin County. ESO and BCSO Investigators will continue to work the case jointly.
---
EARLIER STORY:
SEMINOLE, Ala. --Near the Florida state line on HWY 90, close to Champion Paper road, there have been reports tonight about a man being shot.
Sheriffs departments from Baldwin County and Florida and firefighters, showed up to the scene. They discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds, laying in the middle of the road.
He has been taken to the hospital and appears to be in critical condition.
This is a developing story.
