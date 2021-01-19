BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting which occurred Sunday, January 17.
Officials say deputies and medical units responded to the 23000 Block of Sims Road in the Boonville community.
Once on scene, they say deputies located a male victim who had been shot in the chest. The male victim was transported to a hospital in Pensacola by life flight. The victim is currently receiving treatment and is in critical condition.
According to authorities, the victim was shot by another family member during a domestic violence event. Several shots were fired during the incident.
The case is currently under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time
