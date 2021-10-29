UPDATE: The BCSO says, "The missing person has been located and is doing well. Thank you for everyone’s assistance."

---

EARLIER STORY:

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning is actively searching for a missing dementia patient in the area of Carver Road in Bon Secour.

Joseph Urquhart, 82, is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 209 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He has no beard, although a beard is pictured in the accompanying photo.

The BCOS says he was last seen about early Friday as he was going to sit on his front porch. He was wearing khaki pants, beige shirt with green plaid flannel, a brown vest with holes and a hat, and two-tone beige shoes.

Contact the BCSO at 251-937-0202or 911 if you see him.