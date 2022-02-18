BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Authorities said no explosives were found in a vehicle on County Road 32 at Long Road Friday afternoon.

Around midafternoon, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office shut down the stretch of road near Summerdale after it was learned that pickup truck on the side of the road with possible explosives in it.

Explosive ordinance disposal specialists with ALEA were brought to the scene.

The road has since reopened.