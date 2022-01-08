PERDIDO, Ala. (WALA) -- A Perdido man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a relative, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday night via social media.
Dillon Johnson, 24, is being held without bond in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center.
The shooting occurred on Lonnie Hadley Road in Perdido.
According to BCSO, the victim was taken via helicopter to a Pensacola hospital. The victim’s condition was unknown, authorities said.
No further details were available. FOX10 News will continue to investigate and provide further details as soon as they become available.
