The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office has released new details regarding an incident Wednesday on Interstate 65.

The BCSO says a deputy with the special operations unit got behind a 2007 Toyota Prius north bound I-65 around the 44 mile marker. The deputy ran the tag and discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Shreveport, La.

The deputy conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle, and the driver complied and was taken into custody, the BCSO says.

But then the passenger, who was seated in the front seat, would not comply with commands and stayed inside the vehicle, the BCSO says. The driver told deputies there were two firearms in the glovebox of the vehicle.

Deputies continued to order the passenger out of the vehicle, but he would not comply. The passenger never acknowledged or communicated with the deputies, the BCSO says.

The BCSO says that, because the passenger was possibly armed and not communicating with deputies, the situation became designated as a barricaded gunman.

The SWAT team was activated and with the use of an armored rescue vehicle was able to communicate with the passenger and get him out of the vehicle and into custody. The passenger stated he was asleep.

The BCSO says the two occupants were both juveniles and had escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana. They were taken to the juvenile detention center in Bay Minette.

Both juveniles are charged with the following:

Receiving stolen property for the stolen car.

Receiving stolen property for the two stolen guns

Possession of Marijuana

Active pick-up orders out of Louisiana

Authorities say the juveniles will eventually be transferred back to Louisiana.