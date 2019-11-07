The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office reports deputies are in the area of Eslava Drive in Magnolia Springs searching for a suspect late Thursday morning.
According to the BCSO, deputies are looking for a wanted suspect who ran on foot from a residence.
An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency aviation unit is also assisting, BCSO says.
