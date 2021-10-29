LILLIAN, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with the investigation of multiple golf cart thefts from the Lillian community that occurred during the early morning hours of Oct 12.

The suspect was caught on private surveillance cameras and appears to be a white male with a beard wearing a facemask, authorities said.

The suspect’s vehicle, a dark pickup truck, was also caught on camera in the area and was last seen heading eastbound on U.S. 98 over the Lillian bridge towards Florida, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator David Aldrete at 251-972-8589 or the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.