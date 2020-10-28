STOCKTON, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office reported a structure fire at Stockton Gas Service at Highway 225 and Highway 59 Wednesday morning.
Fire officials say the structure was fully involved when fire crews arrived on the scene.
According to officials, the call came in around 10:46 a.m. and crews from Rabun, Bay Minette, Lottie, Tensaw, Perdido, Stapleton, Spanish Fort, White House Fork and Crossroads responded.
They say two propane tanks were involved initially and then the fire spread to other vehicles and the building.
A witness living in the area told FOX10 News that she heard a big boom and before she could get to the door she heard another.
She said when she opened the door, the heat knocked her back and she saw intense, crackling flames shooting into the sky.
