The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office at 10:30 a.m. Friday reports there is a motor vehicle accident with a natural gas leak on Highway 225 near General Canby Boulevard North of Spanish Fort.
The roadway was closed, and motorists should expect delays in this area, according to BCSO.
BCSO Capt. Clint Cadenhead tells FOX10 News on person was injured in the accident. Additional details were not available.
Authorities are working to stop the gas leak, Cadenhead said.
Traffic was being diverted at U.S. 31 and at Bromley Road, ALDOT said.
