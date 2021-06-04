Beach boom causing more problems for already struggling staffers

Michelle Davis has been in the hospitality industry for years.

Staffing her hotel has never been as challenging as now.

“Because the supply’s limited, same thing, the resource of associates and being able to work is limited. So we’re fighting each other with pay and trying to get the best candidate in the door,” said Davis.

Davis says in the last two years an average maid’s pay has gone from 8 to 13 dollars an hour.

COVID restricting the number of work exchange program visas is just now highlighting another underlying issue.

Some say its the lack of affordable housing here in Baldwin County.

“It is very stressful. You’re stressed about your job, then you’re stressed about where you’re going to sleep at night,” said Mitchell Wheatley, a longtime bartender and Gulf Shores native.

“I mean a two-bedroom apartment down here is 1800 dollars a month. If you’re making 12 dollars an hour, you’re not cutting it. If you’re making 15 dollars an hour, you’re still not cutting it.”

Davis says she lost a valuable employee recently when one of the few HUD housing developments in the area closed.

“Once they were told they had to leave the area, there was nowhere for them to go, so they had to look and find affordable housing and that was in Pensacola or Daphne. So there’s nothing I can do to offset that,” said Davis.

The jobs are here.

The problem she says is the workforce isn’t.

“I was listing in the local area here and then I increased and put out to Mobile, Pensacola, and it went up 300% on applicants by doing that. However, I couldn’t get them to come down here because of the drive. There’s not public transportation, it is a commute,” Davis said.

Davis says she’s even offered commuter allowances but continues to look for more candidates.

She has been working with programs like Gateway Initiative to address the problem, but its something many say that has to be fixed over time.