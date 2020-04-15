Beach comeback: Local lawmaker eyes May 1 as possible date to reopen sand

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - With Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's stay at home order scheduled to expire at the end of April, local leaders are exploring May 1 as a day to reopen Alabama beaches.
"Here locally, a specific goal is to get the beaches open," State Senator Chris Elliot said. "Obviously that's a big part of the economy."
Elliot is hoping to begin opening up business by May 1 at the latest, although strict safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 would be in place. New predictions from health leaders show the number of infected people will be lower than originally thought, due in part to social distancing practices.
Elliot is a member of a coronavirus task force which will send a report to the state's lieutenant governor on Friday, with recommendations on how to gradually open business back up.
Since Gov. Ivey ordered Alabama's beaches to close in March, the economy in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach has suffered, logging only 2-3 percent occupancy, according to Herb Malone, President of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism. Malone tells FOX10 News, he predicts the beaches to reopen May 1, but said that's just his opinion.
"Everybody's been geared up for these months, expecting this time of year to be when we can actually make our money for the rest of the year," Mark Cato, owner of Pier 33 in Gulf Shores said. "But there's still hesitation about how safe it is [to reopen the beaches] so I have mixed reactions about it."
Cato's general store in Gulf Shores, which sells souvenirs, shirts, and other convenience store products, remains open; though he and his staff do the shopping for customers and bring their items out to them.
