Beaches are back: Orange Beach hosts hundreds of beachgoers on day one of reopen

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The wait and longing to get back on Alabama beaches is over, signified by kids racing down the boardwalks and across the sand when the barricades came off Thursday afternoon.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey lifted the beach closures along the Gulf Coast as part of the first phase of her reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic. Though beaches are open, visitors must continue social distancing, maintaining at least six feet between groups.
"We don't want them to take it from us again so we'll be out here in our little spot, we're ready," one beachgoer said.
"Everyone needs a little vitamin-D, that's for sure, it's good for the soul," said another.
For the past month and a half, the beaches remained eerily quiet and empty, paralyzing beach town businesses as state and local leaders worked to fight the spread of COVID-19. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism reported occupancy below five percent, with many businesses choosing to close altogether.
But Thursday's view out over a once again, busy beach, shows signs that things are beginning to return to normal.
"I'm just seeing this as a first step to opening everything else," one man, who arrived when the beach parking lots reopened at 4:30. "It's been quiet."
Police and lifeguards have boosted their patrols at the beach, using additional resources to make sure people who visit the beach are following social distancing guidelines.
