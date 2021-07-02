GULF SHORES, AL--The beaches were packed Friday as people celebrated the beginning of Independence Day weekend.

“This is an amazing place. Love the beach and I love hanging out. Good weather and good people. Ain’t nothing better,” said Daniel Matthews from Tennessee.

That was the feeling of several people as Gulf Shores filled up for the holiday. And they came from everywhere including places like Tennessee, Georgia, and New York.

“I’ve been coming here for awhile now. Fireworks are always amazing. Everyone is so sweet. It feels like home here,” said Kaylee Wyse from Nashville.

“It’s just beautiful. I’ve never been to Alabama before. Everybody is insanely friendly. This is awesome,” said Albert Rodriguez from New York.

Rain showers were consistent. But that didn't stop the crowds from gathering. Especially considering where we were last year.

If you plan on heading this way for the holiday weekend, it’s a safe bet to come early to beat the rush.