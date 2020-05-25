ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA)-- There is still no sign of two swimmers who went missing near Perdido Pass Sunday night.
Witnesses say the two men were last seen hanging onto a float, waving their arms for help.
Around the same time a third swimmer, a woman, was found floating face down in the water by boaters nearby and airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola in critical condition.
She has been identified as 28-year-old Jasmine Brundy.
The two missing men are 22-year-old Darius Robinson and 28-year-old Ryan Guy.
Police say the three were visiting from Louisiana together.
They were able to identify them after finding their tent on the beach
As crews scour the area beach goers are warned to cautious.
“This area can change from nice calm water to really rough and a strong current in the blink of an eye,” said Asst. Chief Rob Howard with Orange Beach Police.
The water Monday afternoon proved too powerful for at least two boaters who could no longer control their canoe and had to be helped out
Some locals say the unpredictable waters are enough to keep them away from this area.
“Don’t get me wrong, I have swam over here at this beach. But the current here is really strong and, you know, you just never know,” said Brad Kaiser.
Inexperienced swimmers who come to the area often say they try to keep their distance.
”I like the water. I do know how to swim a little bit, but it still just terrifies me.”
Don Stokes says he enjoys getting in the water, but knows how dangerous it can be, especially for tourists.
“I get out on the water, but I don’t go out too far because I know about the drop offs and all of that. So people who are not familiar with that would walk out there in the water… drop off and can’t get back in sometimes because of the currents,” said Don Stokes.
Police hope Robinson and Guy are found alive, but if not, at least bring closure to their families.
Boaters and beachgoers are asked to keep an eye out until the two are found.
