Some residents in the Bear Point neighborhood of Orange Beach have again been dealing with flooded homes in recent weeks. We first told you about this problem back in July after heavy rains and broken pumps caused water to rise, flooding some homes.

“The house is flooding as I’m in here right now,” David Coleman can be heard saying in the video he shot with his cell phone on September 15, 2021.

Coleman’s house is at the corner of Gulf Avenue and Low Street in the Bear Point Subdivision. Since he bought the house, he’s had to make repairs three times from flooding. Once after Hurricane Sally and twice since because of heavy rains. Coleman lives in Tennessee but shared the video and pictures from two weeks ago. He and others who live in the neighborhood are frustrated.

“I just think we pay good money for taxes and we ought to have some benefit from that when the need arises,” said Coleman’s neighbor, Larry Brooks. “These people got a serious problem, and they ought to take it seriously.”

Fox 10 News first saw the problem back in July after about eight inches of rain fell overnight. The city has pumps installed to move flood waters to Wolf Bay, but they were not working. At the time, Mayor Tony Kennon assured residents the pumps would be replaced, and new ones were ordered. Kennon said he shared the residents’ frustrations.

“We ordered the pumps within just days of the last incident and they’re on back order just like everything else is in the country,” Kennon explained. “As soon as the pumps are here, they will be put in. They’re higher volume. They should pump about forty percent more volume, but there’s still issues there just with the grade level of the homes…the grade level of the property. I just don’t know how much of a difference it will make.”

Pumps may not be the only issue. Another challenge is that the pipes that empty the pumped water into Wolf Bay are below the water line at high tide. Because of this, a heavy rain event paired with a high tide would prevent the water from draining, even with new pumps. Mayor Kennon said a total revamp of the system, to include elevated drainpipes just isn’t feasible.

“From an engineering perspective, you truly have to weigh the cost versus the reward, and it would be…I don’t know that we could move enough water, to move seven inches of rain in three hours’ time. I just don’t know,” said Kennon. “We’re looking at it, evaluating it in every possible way that we can, and we will do what we can.”

The city doesn’t have a timeline on when the ordered pumps will arrive. In the meantime, Mayor Kennon said temporary ones will be brought in when needed.