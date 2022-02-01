TACKY JACKS

Orange Beach, Ala. (WALA)—George “Buddy” Skipper, the beloved owner of the popular restaurant chain Tacky Jacks, was killed in a vehicle fire Sunday in Clarke County.

GEORGE SKIPPER

PHOTO CRED: ALABAMA RETAIL ASSOCIATION

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 10 they and the state fire marshal are investigating.

The accident happened near the Chance community, which is east of Grove Hill near the Monroe County line.

George Skipper, better known as Buddy, bought the first Tacky Jacks in Orange Beach in 1987. Over the past three decades, he opened two more restaurants in Fort Morgan and Gulf Shores.

With its signature colorful beams, the restaurant is impossible to miss, becoming a popular seafood destination for both tourists and locals, and well-known for being accessible "by land or sea."

Not only was Skipper a successful businessman, he was also actively involved with supporting the Wounded Warrior Project.

Tomorrow, Feb. 2, would have been Skipper's 75th birthday.

Funeral arrangements are set for Friday.

Copyright 2022 FOX10 News. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.