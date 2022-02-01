Orange Beach, Ala. (WALA)—George “Buddy” Skipper, the beloved owner of the popular restaurant chain Tacky Jacks, was killed in a vehicle fire Sunday in Clarke County.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 10 they and the state fire marshal are investigating.

The accident happened near the Chance community, which is east of Grove Hill near the Monroe County line.

George Skipper, better known as Buddy, bought the first Tacky Jacks in Orange Beach in 1987. Over the past three decades, he opened two more restaurants in Fort Morgan and Gulf Shores.

With its signature colorful beams, the restaurant is impossible to miss, becoming a popular seafood destination for both tourists and locals, and well-known for being accessible "by land or sea."

Not only was Skipper a successful businessman, he was also actively involved with supporting the Wounded Warrior Project.

Tomorrow, Feb. 2, would have been Skipper's 75th birthday.

Funeral arrangements are set for Friday.