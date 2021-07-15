BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --According to officials, police received a domestic violence call and a Bessemer man, Thomas Emory Sanspree, 33 was arrested.

Officials state he was in possession of property that he had stolen earlier in the day and he also had a warrant for failing to appear on a traffic ticket.

According to deputies, once in the backseat of the patrol car, he kicked the inside of the rear door and damaged the door. He eventually broke the door handle and tried to use it to cut his wrist.

He also stated that he was going to kill himself and wrapped the seatbelt around his neck. The deputy stopped several times while on the way to the hospital to deal with him.

Once at the hospital, officials state he continued to be disorderly. A security officer at Baldwin Infirmary tried to help calm Samspree but Sanspree bit his hand and spit on the security officer.

Sanspree is charged with criminal mischief, 2nd degree assault, and assault with bodily fluids.