SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) — At least two burglars cut a hole in the roof of the Best Buy store in Spanish Fort and stole a large amount of computer equipment with Black Friday just days away, police said Wednesday.
Spanish Fort police chief John Barber told FOX10 News that the burglary occurred in the early morning hours when the store was closed. He said surveillance video shows at least two people. He said the thieves targeted Apple products.
Barber said he did not immediately have a loss amount but added that it is substantial.
“These are kind of the Grinches that stole Christmas,” he said.
This is a developing story.
