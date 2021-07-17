DAPHNE, Ala. --According to Baldwin County Sheriff's Office jail records, 2 people from Daphne have been charged with incest.
Patrick Wayne Gunter, 52 was arrested yesterday morning and charged with incest. He is being held on $30,000 bond.
Stacy Michelle Gunter, 41 was also booked yesterday morning and charged with incest, but she also has been charged with bestiality. She is being held on $16,000 bond.
According to the Daphne Police Department, the case also involves a juvenile.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.