DAPHNE, Ala. --According to Baldwin County Sheriff's Office jail records, 2 people from Daphne have been charged with incest.

Patrick Wayne Gunter, 52 was arrested yesterday morning and charged with incest. He is being held on $30,000 bond.

Stacy Michelle Gunter, 41 was also booked yesterday morning and charged with incest, but she also has been charged with bestiality. She is being held on $16,000 bond.

According to the Daphne Police Department, the case also involves a juvenile.

This is a developing story.