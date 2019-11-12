Funeral services will be held today for fallen Beulah Ffire Chief Dwain Bradshaw.
Bradshaw was working the scene of a crash on Baldwin County Road 112 in Alabama and Muscogee Road in Escambia County, Fla., when he was struck by another vehicle.
He was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, where he died.
Alabama State Troopers say the truck that hit Bradshaw hit two other vehicles before leaving the roadway and hitting him.
Funeral services are being held at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Pensacola.
Visitation begins is from 10 to 11 a.m., and the service starts at 11 a.m.
There will be a procession following the service.
