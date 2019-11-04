DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- A big gator in Baldwin County now has a new home. Wildlife experts relocated the big guy after he took up residence in a Daphne neighborhood.
"Here in Mobile & Baldwin Counties - we deal with nuisance alligator calls -- pretty much on a daily basis, especially during the warmer months," said Chris Nix, Alabama Wildlife & Fisheries.
At nearly 10 feet long and 500 pounds -- Nix admits this particular gator is much bigger than the calls they normally get.
"Every situation is different. This particular alligator was displaced. It was in the wrong place and didn't really want to leave," explained Nix.
The alligator had managed to make it's way into Mobile Bay and swam up a channel -- making himself right at home near Daphne's Deer Court.
"He had just made his winter den there. He had been there for about three weeks and we had talked to several of the land owners and they were just concerned of having such a large alligator in their yards," said Nix.
Carefully catching it -- they exercised extreme caution as they released him back into the wild off Byrnes Lake Road.
"We have to have respect for every alligator that we come up on -- regardless of the size. Smaller ones can hurt you just as much as the bigger ones," explained Nix. "It's not that they want to hurt us... They would much rather be as far away from us as we want to be away from them."
As he was released, the gator slowly tried to adjust to his new surroundings. After a little encouragement -- he went into the water and was on his way.
"If we can relocate an alligator -- that's what we want to do. I hate to waste an animal because he was in somebody's yard. Hopefully he can have many more years up in the swamp here... Where he's supposed to be," said Nix.
