Blue Angels buzz beach after Election Day, retire F/A-18 "Legacy" Hornets

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels conducted its final flight with six F/A-18 "Legacy Hornets," buzzing the beaches from Pensacola to Fort Morgan Wednesday.
The final flight signifies the official transition from the "Legacy" Hornets to the Super Hornets after 34 years.
Coincidentally, their flyover Wednesday fell on the day after an unconventional Election Day, which has to yet to yield a winner in the race for president. Most of the people on the beach to watch the Blue Angels took it as an opportunity to take a break from following the election.
"Not thinking about it at all, and guess what, at the end of the day we're just all friends and neighbors," one Blue Angels supporter said. "Nobody is asking, what party are you, we don't care."
Other beachgoers said they just couldn't keep the election off their mind.
The 2021 Blue Angels show season will be the Blue Angels' first year flying the Super Hornets and will also be the team's 75th anniversary.
