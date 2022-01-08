EL CENTRO, Calif. (WALA) -- With a new year comes a new Blue Angels tour.
The Blues are currently in El Centro, Calif., for their winter training.
Pictures of the team's first week of exercises on the West Coast were posted to social media.
The intense training is in preparation for their 2022 show season.
The first show is the Naval Air Facility El Centro annual air show on March 12.
The Blue Angels will be back home to perform over Pensacola Beach July 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.