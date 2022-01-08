EL CENTRO, Calif. (WALA) -- With a new year comes a new Blue Angels tour.

The Blues are currently in El Centro, Calif., for their winter training.

Pictures of the team's first week of exercises on the West Coast were posted to social media.

The intense training is in preparation for their 2022 show season.

The first show is the Naval Air Facility El Centro annual air show on March 12.

The Blue Angels will be back home to perform over Pensacola Beach July 9.