BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - After seven small grass fires, The Bay Minette Fire Department wants to spread awareness about the bone-dry conditions.

Dayton Dawkins and his wife were in for a shock as they left their house and saw the damage just feet away from their driveway.

And they weren’t the only ones. Smaller spots could be seen along the Jaycee road.

“As you’ll see, it’s burnt. I thought maybe somebody threw a cigarette out and burned it. But we had no idea what was happening,” Dawkins said.

The Bay Minette Fire Department took to social media to explain. They said these fires were caused by something dragging behind a vehicle causing a spark.

Fire Chief Mike Minchew says the conditions were just right for something like this to happen.

“Unintentional. Yesterday were the ideal conditions. We had relative humidity at 26 percent and winds were 8 to 11 miles an hour,” Chief Minchew said.

Chief Minchew said it’s getting ready to get really busy for his department here. He urges everyone to be cautious.