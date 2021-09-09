Daphne, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is responding to a boating accident at the Lake Forest Yacht Club this evening.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the call came in around 7 p.m. this evening. ALEA is confirming two people were injured, one was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola and the other was taken to Thomas Hospital in Fairhope.

Witnesses say that the boat hit a log that was underwater which caused the motor to fall of the boat. We will update this story as more information becomes available.