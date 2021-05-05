DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. --According to Mayor Jeff Collier, the body of the missing swimmer was found today by Dauphin Island Police and Fire & Rescue Department.

He was found 6 miles west of the West End Beach parking lot.

The U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities from Dauphin Island and Mobile County were searching for the missing swimmer last seen Sunday evening in the Gulf of Mexico near the island.

The Coast Guard says that at about 6 p.m. Sunday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report of missing 18-year-old Rob Brent, described as a 5-foot-4, 135-pound black male, last seen swimming wearing gray and white swim trunks near Dauphin Island.

Brent was a student at the University of Southern Mississippi, the Coast Guard tells FOX10 News.