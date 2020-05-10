BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A wildfire in Bon Secour was quickly contained after it reignited Sunday afternoon.
The fire off of County Road 49 was first spotted and contained on Saturday. According to Foley Fire Chief Joseph Darby, the wind direction shifted on Sunday from south to north and helped restart the fire.
Firefighters from Foley and the Alabama Forestry Commission worked to get the fire back under control shortly after it reignited.
About 50 to 60 acres were burned by the fire over two days. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.