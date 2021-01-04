Bond has been set in the amount of $100,000 on an aggravated assault attempt charge for stabbing suspect Bradley James Carpenter, 26, who was arrested after a New Year's Day altercation in a Walmart store in Bay Minette.
Additionally, a judge on Monday set bond at $1,000 for each of five other charges, which are fourth degree theft of property and four counts of reckless endangerment.
If Carpenter makes bond, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor and be on house arrest and remain in Baldwin County.
The altercation took place at the Walmart store at 701 McMeans Ave. According to the authorities, Carpenter of Conroe, Texas, and Timothy Scott Jackson of Loxley got into an altercation inside the store.
Authorities say Jackson was stabbed in the neck. At last report, he was in stable condition.
