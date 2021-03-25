DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Daphne Police Department have confirmed that both suspects connected to a hit-and-run earlier in the week are now in custody.

According to police, Christina Yeakel surrendered to Daphne PD last night, and Kimberly Norris was arrested by the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office this morning. They say the victim has been released from the hospital and is in the care of family members.

According to investigators, Norris, 53, was driving the Nissan SUV that hit a woman on Timbercreek Boulevard near the Highway 181 intersection just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was flown to the hospital on a helicopter and is being treated for a traumatic head injury.

Police said Norris fled the scene after hitting the victim. Yeakel was wanted on obstructing government operations and tampering with physical evidence.