FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) – Authorities in Foley are investigating an early morning house fire on Quail Lane that injured a mother and her two children.
According to authorities the fire started around 5:00 a.m. At the time of the Fire there were 3 people in the home, all three people were able to escape the home but sustained serious injuries and significant burns.
One child and mother were life flighted to USA burns unit, the other child was transported by ambulance with less severe burns. Fire crews on scene were able to extinguish the fire quickly once on scene. The State fire Marshall will be investigating the cause of the fire.
