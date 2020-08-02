GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Several departments are at Gulf State Park fighting a brush fire that has burned 100 acres.
According to rangers, the fire is north of Beach Boulevard and moving north into marshland.
The City of Gulf Shores evacuated buildings along Second Avenue as a precaution. No buildings have been damaged.
Crews from eight different fire departments are on the scene. Firefighters said the blaze is currently under control, but it is still being pushed by the winds.
Gulf State Park said it is too early to say what caused the fire.
