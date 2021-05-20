More cocaine continued to wash up on Baldwin County beaches Wednesday, May 19, 2021 and Thursday morning. Fox 10 News first broke this story Tuesday when we learned that 30 kilos washed ashore in Gulf Shores overnight. Since then, five more packages have been discovered by visitors and turned over to authorities.

As long as the wind keeps the surf churning, authorities said there could be more cocaine coming ashore. The last four packages were discovered west of Gulf Shores, along Fort Morgan…three Wednesday and another one Thursday morning. Police said the person who found that one drove it to the Police Station in their car.

“The gulf’s still really rough. There could be more so we would ask that they just keep an eye on it and call us and not put it in their car and transport it anywhere or anything like that,” advised Lt. Jason Woodruff with Gulf Shores Police.

The latest bundles came ashore along Ft. Morgan Road, Ponce de Leon Ct., and Privateer Ct. With these latest finds comes a bit more mystery. Of the 35 found, all but two carry the same type of identifying numbers and lettering. One discovered Wednesday instead has a picture of the notorious Columbian drug lord, Pablo Escobar with the letters, “RF” on it. The one brought to the Gulf Shores Police Department Thursday morning says “99.9%” in bold characters.

Police thought they might get a break in the case Wednesday night when the waves brought something else ashore.

“We actually had an aircraft…a piece of an aircraft wash up that was concerning at first, but further investigation revealed that it was part of actually a drone that the military built to shoot down years ago,” Woodruff explained.

Word of the contraband washing up had spread over the week. Tourists were on alert and also intrigued by the mystery.

Really, it’s quite surprising,” said Erik Erwin, visiting from Texas. “It would have been more…what’s the word for it…I guess, reasonable if it would have rolled up in Texas, maybe from Mexico but right here in Alabama, it’s kind of shocking.”

Gulf Shores PD has stepped up patrols along its beaches and deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Fort Morgan Peninsula will be doing the same. The cocaine collected by both agencies has been turned over to US Customs where the mystery surrounding its origins may begin to unravel.

“They can do any kind of chemical testing on it and analyze, maybe, where the cocaine came from,” said Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Fox 10 News reached out to the US Customs and Border Patrol regional office in New Orleans to see where it plans to go with this case, but we’ve not heard back from them.

Authorities want to remind you if you find one of these packages on the beach, call police and if you can, keep an eye on it until officers arrive. You’re asked to not handle it.