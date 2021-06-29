DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- While patrolling Timbercreek around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Daphne Police Department spotted a man inside the RV/boat storage area trying to enter a motor home.
Police say the suspect fled when he saw the officers but left his vehicle behind.
The Spanish Fort Police Department assisted by visiting the suspect's residence in a nearby neighborhood, where they located him.
Zachary Lee, 20, was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, possession of burglar's tools, criminal trespass, theft of property 4th, and attempting to elude police, according to authorities.
