DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- While patrolling Timbercreek around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Daphne Police Department spotted a man inside the RV/boat storage area trying to enter a motor home.

Police say the suspect fled when he saw the officers but left his vehicle behind.

The Spanish Fort Police Department assisted by visiting the suspect's residence in a nearby neighborhood, where they located him.

Zachary Lee, 20, was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, possession of burglar's tools, criminal trespass, theft of property 4th, and attempting to elude police, according to authorities.