Fairhope, Ala. (WALA)-- A couple of catalytic converters are safe and sound at Big John’s Small Engine Repair in Fairhope.

But that almost wasn’t the case when co-owner Ronnie Mixson caught three people on his property Sunday evening.

Mixson in his spare time, was just checking on the business when it happened.

“I saw this guy run. I got out and he came towards me talking about, ‘somebody gave me permission to mess with these trucks.’ I told him that he didn’t, and I told him to get out of here,” Mixson said.

That’s when the man hopped into the passenger side of a truck and drove away. But not before Mixson could get his license plate.

When he went to check on his business, another suspect came out from under one of his trucks.

“Another guy stood up talking about ‘I’m lost’. I just started laughing at him and told him, your friends left you didn’t they,” Mixson said

All of this happening while Mixson was on the phone with police. And thankfully, the three suspects didn’t get far before Fairhope Police picked them up.

Steven Lyle Stewart, 39, Jerry Wayne Swann, 48, and Justin Clark Aaron, 30, were all arrested.

“As far as scrapping it for some of the high-end precious metals is the reason, they generally do it. But I think here recently as far as we go, I think it’s been on the decline because there’s a lot of places that won’t take them any more just for this reason. Because most of them are stolen,” Lieutenant Shane Nolte.