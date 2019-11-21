Two California men were arrested and now face drug trafficking charges in Baldwin County.
Authorities arrested 60-year-old Mauro Lopez of Riverside, Calif. and 53-year-old Jose Encines of Anaheim Calif. Both men face charges of drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to officials, on Wednesday, November 20 Special Operation Unit Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a tractor trailer near the 49 mile marker east bound I-10.
During the stop, they said deputies developed reasonable suspicion that criminal activity may be taking place and that during a consensual search of the tractor and trailer, deputies located personal use amounts of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Officials say a further search revealed approximately 45 kilograms of cocaine secreted within a natural void on the trailer. The shipment originated in California and was destined for central Florida.
The suspects arrested are driver and co-driver.
Both suspects were transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center. The tractor and trailer were seized.
